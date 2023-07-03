When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed How His First On-screen Kiss With Katrina Kaif Happened

Shah Rukh Khan left everyone in shock when he did an intimate kissing scene for the first time in his career with Katrina Kaif in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). Shah Rukh always had a policy of no kissing on screen. He did a few bold scenes in movies as per the script, but never shot a lip-lock scene with any female lead in his movies.

He finally broke his policy for his mentor, Yash Chopra. At the request of the filmmaker, he agreed to do a kissing scene with Katrina Kaif on screen. Everyone was in shock, including the film fraternity and his fans, and he once answered this most-awaited question in an interview.

The Pathaan actor revealed that he loves acting in films and it’s just that he only has two rules for his movies. One- he doesn’t like riding horses on screen, and second there is no lip-kissing policy. He added that he finds both of these things very uncomfortable in front of 100 people, where everyone is giving instructions on how to act and perform.

But he broke the rule of no kissing only for Yash Chopra. He mentioned the same to Aditya Chopra, Yash Chopra and Katrina Kaif that he is a very easy actor to work with, but doing a lip-lock scene is difficult. However, Yash Chopra was successful in convincing Shah Rukh to do it, and he even paid him extra for it. Yash Chopra told Shah Rukh that it needs to be done as the script demands.