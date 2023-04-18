Shah Rukh Khan Can Always Count On Salman Khan: 'Main Agar Trouble Mein Hoon..'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship has been through thick and thin, but it’s still going strong. During Aryan Khan’s brush in with the Narcotics Control Bureau, Salman showed up at his doorstep in the middle of the night like a true brother. Even Salman’s sister stopped by to lend some support. Talk about #friendshipgoals!

Fans were not taken aback by this as Shah Rukh had previously expressed on record that Salman Khan is his constant support through all the ups and downs. In a video that is now going viral, from the grand finale episode of the third season of Dus Ka Dum, Shah Rukh can be seen getting emotional as he speaks about the genuine care and concern that Salman has for him and his loved ones.

In the old clip, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are seen as contestants on the show, with Salman Khan as the host. During the game, when Salman asks Shah Rukh “Apka hai koi thick and thin mein (Do you have a person who stands with you in thick and thin)?" Shah Rukh Khan responds, “Salman yaar, mai agar kabhi trouble me hoon, actually, mujhse zyada agar meri family kabhi trouble me hai to tum ho. (If I am ever in trouble, actually, if my family is ever in trouble, you are there)." Salman then goes on to hug his “brother" Shah Rukh.

On October 2, the NCB conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruise ship, suspected of hosting a drug-infused gathering en route to Goa. Among the eight individuals detained by the NCB for questioning was Aryan Khan, in relation to the drug seizure on board the ship. Following the investigation, Aryan spent 25 days at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. It’s interesting to note that senior advocate Satish Maneshinde, who had earlier secured bail for Salman in the 2002 drinking-and-driving case, was appointed by Shah Rukh Khan to represent his son in the case. At the recent NMACC opening, Salman posed with Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan while SRK routed his entry through a VIP door.

