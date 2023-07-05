When Shah Rukh Khan's Advice to Aamir Khan Fans Went Viral: 'Find An Icon That You Can Look Up To'

The three biggest Khans of Bollywood, Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir, now enjoy a friendly relationship. They support each other’s latest releases, life events, and even make cameos in one another’s movies. However, their relationship may not have always been completely harmonious.

During the first season of Koffee With Karan in 2004, Shah Rukh and Kajol were the guests. During the rapid fire round, Karan Johar asked them various questions. One question directed to Shah Rukh was about what he would say to Aamir Khan’s fans. Shah Rukh, known for his quick wit, replied, “Guys, you got to find an icon that you can look up to." Both Kajol and Karan had laughed at Shah Rukh’s reply but no one asked him the reason behind it. When asked what he would tell the fans of Salman Khan, he said, “God bless you."

In 2008, rumours of a rift between Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan resurfaced when Aamir made a controversial comment about Shah Rukh on his blog. Aamir wrote about an afternoon spent at his farmhouse, where there was a dog named Shahrukh. He described the scene, saying, “I’m sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level… Ammi, Ira and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favourite board games. Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?"