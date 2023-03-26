Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan might not have made their Bollywood debuts but the starkids enjoy immense popularity. They have been in the news since their childhood days. However, too much exposure also means that they are an easy target of social media trolling and public scrutiny. A couple of years back, Suhana Khan decided to call out the trollers hating her for her skin tone and penned a long note on Instagram on colourism.

The star kid shared a photo of her dressed in pretty ethnic wear in 2020 and attached several screenshots of people trolling her for her dusky skin tone on social media. Some of the netizens called her ‘kali billi’ and said she looks like a ‘male’ for the photos she uploaded but the youngster was in no mood to tolerate the hateful comments.

She started her note by writing, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

She continued, “Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5"7 and fair you’re not beautiful."

Suhana concluded, “I hope it helps to know that I’m 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism"

The post resonated with her fans and followers who took to the comment section to praise her for her resilience. One comment read, “literally one of the most beautiful people inside and out keep doing you goddess <3" while another comment read, "Omg yes girl! Call them out!! More power to you 👊🏻❤️" Another fan expressed, "Proud of you @suhanakhan2 - you are a beautiful, splendid and admirable young woman x"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies along with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor among others. It will release on Netflix.

