When Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Took Box Office By Storm, Collected Rs 57 Crore On Day 1

In a glorious reign of over 25 years, Shah Rukh Khan, hailed as the King of Bollywood, has captivated the hearts of audiences worldwide. With each film’s triumphant performance at the box office, he continues to outshine his competitors, solidifying his stature as the undisputed King Khan of the film industry. Once again, his latest cinematic triumph serves as a testament to his enduring popularity and unwavering reign over the hearts of millions.

After four years of long wait, the Bollywood star came with a bang at the Box office. Pathaan, which was released on a non-holiday, January 25, 2023, was a massive hit at the Box office. The film’s opening day collection was Rs 57 crore across languages in India, which is considered to be the highest-ever opening film in Bollywood. Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj Film, under whose banner the movie was made shared an overwhelming experience and said, “It is a historic day for Indian cinema and we are humbled to see the love and appreciation that is flowing for Pathaan globally. For Pathaan to shatter records in this fashion on a non-holiday, just proves that the theatrical business is here to stay."

Further, the film made an overall gross collection of Rs 654 Crore in India and Rs 396.02 Crore overseas in week 10. This action-packed film broke Baahubali 2’s record which had made an overall collection of Rs 510 Crore in India in the Hindi language. Making this huge business, Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Talking about Baahubali 2, the film released on April 28, 2017, made an impressive business at the Box office making a first-day collection of Rs 41 Crore in India.