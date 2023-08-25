When Shah Rukh Said 'Current Generation Can Understand Brilliance Of Old Movies With Remakes'

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan has been grabbing headlines ahead of the release of his upcoming action movie Jawan. The movie is directed by Atlee and also features actors like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethypathi and Sanjay Dutt, to name a few. The movie has garnered immense hype after the makers dropped two songs as well. Amidst this, the news of the Dilwale actor not being a part of Don 3 has been shared which left his fans heartbroken.

After the immense success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan fans are buzzing with excitement for the release of Jawan and Dunki. In an interview, the Darr actor revealed the secret of why films are remade and the ongoing tradition of it in Bollywood. It is to be noted that the superstar of Bollywood has been a part of two remakes- Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Don, by Farhan Akhtar.

In 1955, Bimal Roy directed Devdas which starred Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Suchitra Sen and Pran in important roles. The movie was a huge success. Years later, in 2002, Sanjay Leela Bhansali cast Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead and this movie also set the cash register ringing.

Reportedly, in one of his earlier interviews, SRK revealed that the current generation would not be able to watch the movies that were made many decades back. In fact, they would not even be able to understand the brilliance of the movies of that era. But with a remake, at least the youth would get the chance to know about such a movie, which is important.

In a separate interview, the Badshah actor called himself an “idiot" for saying yes to Devdas. He said, “You can’t imitate Mr. Dilip Kumar. Whoever copies Dilip Kumar, they are idiots like me."