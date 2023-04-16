When Shahid Kapoor Recalled 'Bad Memories' With Exes Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra; Watch

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has come a long way in his career as well as in his personal life. The actor is currently loving every moment as a married man and father of two. However, before being married to Mira Rajput, the Jersey actor was in two highly publicised relationships - with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra respectively.

Back in 2019, during his appearance in Koffee With Karan, KJo asked Shahid, “Have you erased Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra from your memory?", to which the actor said, “You can’t erase them out of your memory, but I do have bad memory. So yeah, most things of the past, I’ve forgotten."

Karan had further asked him to choose between erasing memories of his time with either Kareena or Priyanka. However, Shahid replied candidly saying that he wouldn’t want to erase any of the memories for a special reason. “See, my relationship with Kareena was longer and with Priyanka, it was shorter. I think the man that I am today is because of all the experiences that I’ve had. So I wouldn’t want to delete any of the memories. It’s taught me a lot," the actor added.

In the same season, when Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor appeared in the show, Karan discussed the evolution of their friendship on the couch and also spoke about their respective relationships with Shahid. During this conversation, Karan told Bebo and Priyanka, “You both had one ex-boyfriend in common and that was also a point of commonality" when PeeCee said, “Actually that was not the point of contention, it was the only point of commonality."

Later Karan reminded them of the number of years each one of them dated Shahid to which Priyanka replied, “Did I?" A surprised Karan Johar then asked, “Are we still denying it?" Even Kareena told PeeCee, “I don’t know, you can tell us now." While Priyanka laughed and said, ‘No’, Karan asked again, “Are we still denying it?" Later Priyanka responded, “I am not denying or accepting."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is now married to Saif Ali Khan whereas Priyanka Chopra tied the knot to Nick Jonas in December 2018.

