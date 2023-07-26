When Sharad Malhotra Stood At Traffic Signal Dressed As A Eunuch For This Show

The OTT series Honey Trap Squad hit the small screens on Thursday. Actor Sharad Malhotra, who stars in it, shared an intriguing anecdote from the filming journey in a recent interview. He revealed a memorable incident, where he donned the attire of a eunuch and stood at the traffic signal. This helped him to bring his character to life with unparalleled precision. In the show, Sharad Malhotra played different disguises like a dabbawala, a Sardar, and a eunuch — each of which was new and different for him. He essayed these diverse roles, making it the first time he has ever delved into such varied and unique characters all at once. Sharad shared a behind-the-scenes video from the series’ shoot on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “One of the most challenging roles I have played in real space and time is streaming now on Alt Balaji. A big thank you to my captain Anand Mishra for pushing me to do this project, the makers, Made in India Pictures and Alt Balaji for providing us with a stage to showcase our craft to the world. A big hug to Kumar Gaurav and Gulnar Shaikh for making this look happen. Love and respect this community that I had the honour to portray on screen".

Talking about his character, Sharad Malhotra said in the interview that this is not a regular character; it is a different character, which he has not played till now. “Many years ago, I did a show on TV, in which I was shown in a slightly darker shade, but this character is completely dark. I have worked really hard for this role and I hope the audience likes me in this avatar and doesn’t hate me for this character," he said, adding that it was not easy for him to play this role.