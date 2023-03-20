Hollywood actress Sharon Stone made the shocking revelation of losing half of her money while delivering an emotional speech at ‘An Unforgettable Evening’ benefit. She was honoured with the Courage Award for lending support toward the extensive research of breast cancer. During her emotional speech, the Basic Instinct fame said that she “lost half of my money to this banking thing.” The actress refrained to clarify what ‘this banking thing’ meant but reports speculate she might have been referring to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) that has caused a concerning financial market volatility.

According to Fox, Stone referred to her ongoing financial turmoil as a moment of courage. She listed her personal ordeals but explained that nothing could deter her from donating to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. She admitted that it isn’t an easy time for anyone but she refuses to follow the command of any powerful figure, lamenting that they cannot dictate to her what she is capable of doing.

“Because I know what's happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn't mean that I'm not here. My brother just died, and that doesn't mean that I'm not here. This is not an easy time for any of us. This is a hard time in the world, but I'm telling you what, I'm not having some politician tell me what I can and cannot do, tell me I can and cannot live and what the value of my life is and is not,” she said.

While concluding her speech she encouraged her fellow attendees to stand up with her while highlighting what’s the real definition of courage means in her life. “Stand up and say what you're worth, I dare you. That's what courage is," she concluded. The Catwoman stars’ speech came after two of the three largest bank failures in US history that occurred last weekend within the span of 48 hours. Reportedly, the US government has seized Silicon Valley and Signature Bank after a bank run that collapsed the financial institutions.

Sharon Stone has bounced back from several health crises in her life. The 65-year-old suffered a stroke back in 2001 which was followed by surgery that she underwent for the removal of the benign tumour in her breasts. Back in November 2022, Stone publicly addressed that she also had a ‘large fibroid’ tumour removed as well.

