Shilpa Saklani has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry, especially after her stint in the popular Ekta Kapoor serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The 41-year-old has struck a chord with viewers after starring in numerous television shows, including Chandrakanta and Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara. Shilpa, who is married to actor Apurva Agnihotri, embraced motherhood for the first time after 18 years of marriage in December last year.

According to BollywoodShaadis.com, Shilpa recently opened up about how elderly women used to put her on a pedestal. The “aunties" demanded that she lived up to the image of her on-screen character Ganga from the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Shilpa portrayed a typical, well-cultured daughter-in-law of actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani’s character Tulsi in the serial. Shilpa runs a YouTube vlog titled Awesome Agnihotris with her husband. In one of her videos from the vlog, she spoke on this topic.

Shilpa shared that she was subjected to hate from elderly women, who disapproved of her choice of clothing since it did not resemble her on-screen character Ganga. Elaborating on the same, she said, “Our life’s trajectory changed after the show. Forget logon ka pehchanna (Forget people recognising you). Gaaliyaan bhi kaafi mili hai (I got to hear abuses too). Aunties would scream seeing me, ‘Arre what are you wearing? You are Ganga.’"

“I had to make them understand that I am Shilpa in real life. It was a big problem, aunties would scold me, ‘Tum aise kapde pehen ke mat ghumo tum Ganga ho (You should not wear such clothes; You are Ganga)," she added.

Shilpa was also candid in revealing how she got the opportunity to work in Ekta Kapoor’s production. Bollywoodshaadis.com reports that after the telly star’s debut serial Ek Tukda Chaand Ka concluded, she got a call from production company Balaji Telefilms for starring in a new project.

She disclosed that on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi… while other actors and actresses were giving auditions, she was instantly selected as Ganga. As soon as the episode featuring her got aired, Shilpa stated that she got mobbed by the audience the following day, taking her to overnight fame.

Shilpa tied the knot with Apurva Agnihotri on June 24, 2004. The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their daughter Ishani on December 2, 2022.

