When Shilpa Shetty Admitted She Got A Nose Job: 'Yes, I Got My Nose Fixed... So?'

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra made an impressive acting debut with the 1993 hit Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Even though Shilpa Shetty’s debut film was a blockbuster, she had to face a lot of ups and downs in her film career.

In a chat with Prabhu Chawla on Seedhi Baat during the early 2000s, Shilpa shared that she was not getting meaty roles in movies. “I was getting offered the same kind of roles where I would have small role, three songs. When I would ask people ‘What is the role?’, they would say ‘There are 5 scenes but you have 4 songs,’" she said.

Talking about her “glamorous image," Shilpa shared, “I am not apologetic for being glamorous. It’s not a bad thing. I think it’s important to look glamorous, to look good when you are a heroine."

After Baazigar, it was Dharmesh Darshan’s 2000 film Dhadkan that gave a much-needed boost to Shilpa’s film career.