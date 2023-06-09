When Sonam Kapoor Said Anand Ahuja Loved Her For Who She Is: 'He Saw Me As Naive and Moohfat'

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday on today, her first one since becoming a mother. The actress took to Instagram Stories on Friday to offer a sneak peek into the birthday decorations that her husband, Anand Ahuja, put together for her special day in London. In a previous interview, Sonam had spoken about how hubby dearest Anand understood and appreciated her for who she genuinely is.

In a 2020 interview with Filmfare, Sonam Kapoor had explained why she chose Anand Ahuja as her life partner. She said that he truly understands her, knowing that she is not competitive or ambitious and considers her naive. Sonam said, “He loved me even though I was nuts. He knows exactly who I am. I say whatever comes to my mind with no filter. He saw the person in me and not some glamorous heroine. He saw me as Sonam, someone who’s extremely naïve and moohfat (frank). And also, someone least competitive and ambitious."

She added, “He said I cannot understand that being in the film industry you’re not ambitious. I was like being ambitious is not a bad thing. But I’m not ambitious to be No. 1. I’m more ambitious to do good work and work with the right people. When you work in the film industry your world becomes small. I didn’t want that to happen. I’ve had the same friends in the industry from the beginning. I’ve had the same friends through ups and downs. Not fair-weather friends."