Soundarya was one of the most iconic actresses to grace the South Indian silver screen, captivating audiences with her phenomenal acting prowess and magnetic presence. Despite her relatively short career, she garnered a massive fan following. Tragically, she passed away at the tender age of 27 in a plane crash on April 17, 2004. Recently, her final wishes have come to light, which she shared with her sister-in-law Nirmala on the day of the fateful incident.

It is revealed that Soundarya, moments before boarding the ill-fated flight, expressed her desire for KumKum (a traditional red powder) and cotton sarees. Despite not owning any cotton sarees, she longed to possess one and requested Nirmala to procure it for her. Soundarya even expressed her intention to participate in the electoral campaigns of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) while adorned in a cotton saree.

In a poignant revelation, Soundarya's last wishes have come to light, serving as a reminder of her dreams and the profound impact she had on those who knew her.

The sudden and unexpected death of Soundarya left her family and fans in a state of shock. None of them could have anticipated that they were bidding farewell to Soundarya forever. The tragic incident cast a dark shadow of grief over everyone affected by her untimely departure.