When Sridevi Lost T Rama Rao’s Film To Her Lookalike Bhanupriya For This Reason

Sridevi was an icon, who worked in more than 250 movies. The expression queen was known for her flawless acting and dancing skills, continuously winning the hearts of the audience for decades. She became one of Bollywood’s top and highest-paid actresses of her time. Sridevi was one of the bankable actresses, and every actor and director wanted to collaborate with her. In 1986, due to her high demand and fees, a director had to choose her lookalike. Wondering who we are talking about? Read on.

In 1986, Dosti Dushmani was released. The movie was helmed by T Rama Rao. Reportedly, he wanted to work with Sridevi as her chemistry with Jeetendra on screen was loved by the audience, and together the duo has delivered many hits. As per reports, the budget for the movie was such that the team could not afford Sridevi’s fee. T Rama Rao changed his mind and roped in Sridevi’s alleged lookalike Bhanupriya, who too was known for her mesmerising beauty and grace.

If reports are to be believed, in nine months, the movie was planned and the shooting was completed in three months. When Dosti Dushmani hit the theatres, it created quite a stir among viewers and was declared a semi-hit at the box office. Dosti Dushmani starred Jeetendra, Rajinikanth, Rishi Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Kimi Katkar, Bhanupriya, Amrish Puri, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor and Pran.