When SRK Spoke About His Ugly Fight With Salman Khan at Katrina’s Party: ‘It Is A Serious Matter’

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have come a long way in showbiz, with their films and all things in between. The duo share a great bond in tinsel town and have moved on from their ugly fight which happened back in 2008 at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party.

Post 2008, the actors remained unfriendly yet cordial for several years. Speaking about the same at an event, SRK had stated even if thy patched up, it would never be in front of the public eye. “We have had a little bit of personal issue. This is not the first time, it is about four years ago. We were very close for 20 years… We have certain things that are similar and there are certain things which we disagree on. So at this point of time, we are on that plane of disagreement," Shah Rukh said at a leadership Summit back in 2012.

During the promotions of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star Katrina was also asked to draw comparisons between both the Khans, when the actress wittingly shared that she’d love to see them in a film together, probably produced by her.