When Subhash Ghai Advised Shah Rukh Khan To Wear Trousers Instead Of Jeans In Pardes

All Shah Rukh Khan fans’ watchlists include his 1997 romantic entertainer Pardes. The Bollywood drama, which marked the debut of actress Mahima Chaudhry, turned out to be a huge success at the box office. From the mesmerising music to the hard-hitting story to Shah Rukh and Mahima’s electrifying chemistry, everything about the drama was simply impressive. However, did you know that filmmaker Subhash Ghai gave a piece of advice to SRK for the film which is unheard of for any lead actor?

During the making of Pardes, Subhash Ghai paid keen attention to every character in the film as he wanted to shoot the project completely as per his vision. It might also be surprising to know that he auditioned at least 3,000 girls for the role of leading lady in the movie before selecting Mahima Chaudhry. As for Shah Rukh Khan’s character Arjun, he did not want to present the actor as a superstar in this film and wanted him to try something different.

Talking about Pardes during an interview, the filmmaker revealed that when he approached Shah Rukh Khan, he informed him that he did not want him to act as himself in the film. He further asked him to hide his romantic side till the end of the movie. Subhash Ghai advised Khan to wear trousers instead of jeans in the film to get into his character. This advice proved to be extremely useful for Shah Rukh Khan’s career as the film was a super hit.

In the meantime, after the failure of Subhash Ghai’s 1995 film Trimurti, it was believed that his career was over. But the filmmaker refused to give up and turned all his effort into making his next venture, Pardes. The film which was released in the cinema halls on August 8, 1997, managed to add new dimensions of success for Subhash Ghai.