When Sunil Dutt Decided To Reshoot This Film And Landed In Rs 60 Lakh Debt

June 6, 2023, marks the 94th birth anniversary of Sunil Dutt, who entertained the audience with his acting, direction and production as well. The late actor excelled in every role he played and received accolades from audience and critics. There was a time when Sunil Dutt faced the most troublesome phase of his life. He had a knack for perfection which cost him his entire bank balance.

The 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera, starring Sunil Dutt and Waheeda Rehman, was originally directed by Sukhdev. However, the veteran actor was dissatisfied with the direction and decided to re-shoot the entire film. This decision landed him in debt of Rs 60 lakh. The Mother India actor recounted this incident in an interview later and said that he had to sell seven of his cars.

Sunil Dutt said that he started travelling by bus and was mocked by gatekeepers and bus conductors for the same. He added that his house was mortgaged and producers also stopped financing his films. The actor further said that he started getting offers from B-grade films but didn’t accept them as he refused to compromise with his morals.

Advertisement

Troubles mounted for Sunil Dutt at that time as the film Reshma Aur Shera was not successful at the box office. It revolved around Reshma (Waheeda Rehman) and Shera (Sunil Dutt) who were from two enemy clans and yet loved each other. Rakhee Gulzar, Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and others also acted in this movie.