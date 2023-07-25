When Sunny Deol Became The Blockbuster King Of The '90s

During the 1990s, Bollywood witnessed an influx of new actors who swiftly rose to stardom. Notable figures like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar garnered immense fame during this era and have continued to reign over the industry even today. Alongside them, Ajay Devgan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan also emerged as leading heroes from the same period, each holding a distinct position in Bollywood.

Amidst all this, there was yet another hero who captured the hearts of the audience with his films during the 90s. It is none other than Sunny Deol. Making a debut in the 80s, Sunny Deol’s movies started receiving love and appreciation from viewers consistently, making him a beloved star of his time. Such was the aura that the anticipation of his upcoming film Gadar 2 is growing with every passing day.

Sunny Deol Gave Blockbusters in ’90s

Throughout the 1990s, Sunny Deol emerged as a dominant force in the film industry with blockbuster releases which include Ghayal, Ghatak, Jeet, Border, Salakhen, and Damini. These films outshone the works of many other renowned stars, achieving remarkable success at the box office. Notable examples include Ghayal (1990), which grossed Rs 20 crores, and Ghatak (1996), which earned an impressive Rs 84 crores. Apart from that, Jeet (1997) made a total of Rs 29.25 crores, Salakhen (1998) amassed Rs 18.58 crore, Border (1997) collected Rs 39 crore, and Damini (1993) raked in more than 11 crores.

Released in 1993, Damini achieved remarkable feats, setting numerous new records. With an ensemble cast of veteran actors including Rishi Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Paresh Rawal, the movie’s dialogues struck a chord with the viewers. This National Award-winning film centres around the tragic tale of a maid’s rape, earning immense admiration from both the audience and critics for its powerful storytelling.

Famous Dialogues of Sunny Deol

In the iconic scene from Damini, Sunny Deol’s character confronts Amrish Puri’s character with a powerful statement, “Don’t shout, otherwise, I will settle this case right here. No more delays or hearings, just swift and direct justice." Another memorable dialogue from the scene is, “Tareekh pe Tareek, Tareekh Pe Tareekh milti rahi hai, Lekin justice nahi mila my lord, justice nahi mila, mili hai toh sirf yeh tarikh.’ These dialogues intrigued audiences for a long time and these scenes were showered with applause in the theater.