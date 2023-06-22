When Sunny Deol Called Working In SRK Starrer Darr 'Worst Experience', Said 'Was Sick of Lies'

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol once collaborated for Yash Chopra directorial Darr. Released in 1993, the film was widely loved by all. However, Sunny Deol wasn’t happy with it at all. In an interview with Filmfare back in 2001, post the success of Gadar: Ek Prem Kahani, Deol called Darr ‘worst experience’.

Back then, Sunny Deol recalled an incident and shared how he was so angry once that he ‘ripped his jeans’. “If I were to start my career again, I would avoid a mistake called Darr. The making of the film was the worst experience of my life. I was sick of the manipulations and lies. One day in Switzerland, I was so angry that when I stuffed my hands into the pockets, I ripped the jeans I was wearing," he said.

“I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his word. I don’t have good memories about him, he betrayed my faith in him," the actor added.