When Sunny Deol Revealed REAL Reason Why His Mom Prakash Kaur Stays Away From Limelight

While many know Sunny Deol for his films like Gadar-Ek Prem Katha and Apne as well as his versatility, the actor likes to keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life and his bond with his wife Pooja Deol. It seems that Sunny has imbibed this quality from his mother Prakash Kaur, who herself has only made rare appearances in the public eye.

Back in 2013, when Sunny Deol was asked about the reason behind the women of Deol household shying from being in the limelight, the actor gave an interesting reply stating it was their own decision. He told Deccan Chronicle, “Neither my mother nor my wife was forced to stay away from the limelight. My wife is her own person. She has always had the liberty to make her own decisions. To not make public appearances is her own call. Like I said, neither my father (Dharmendra) nor I have forced the women in our family to follow our rules."