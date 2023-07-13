When Suresh Oberoi Was Removed From Yudh At Last Moment For This Reason

Suresh Oberoi, the father of Vivek Oberoi, was one of the leading models of the late 70s, later gaining national recognition as an actor in many hit movies. He has portrayed many roles but mainly he was seen in supporting roles. His powerful performances won the hearts of the cine-goers and he soon gained immense fame in the industry. Did you know that he was once removed from a superhit film?

In 1985, Rajiv Rai’s Yudh hit the theatres and proved to be a massive hit and a commercially successful movie at the box office. It starred Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arun Govil, Pran, Danny Denzongpa and Tina Munim (Ambani) in pivotal roles. It was the second highest-grossing movie of Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor.

Reportedly, Suresh Oberoi was offered a special role by the director in Yudh. The actor accepted the role but was dropped from the movie at the last moment. As per reports, the actor had made a controversial statement in an interview. He had said that he is not scared of the new generation star kids that were being launched in the industry at that time. Gulshan Rai was the producer of the movie and the father of Rajiv Rai, the director. Reportedly, he did not like Suresh Oberoi’s remark and dropped him out of the movie. Suresh Oberoi was replaced by Arun Govil, who played the role of Police Inspector Bhargav.