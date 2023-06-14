When Sushant Singh Rajput Said He Would Start A Canteen In Film City

It has been three years since the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and the memory of his extraordinary talent still lingers in the hearts of his fans. Sushant left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry in his short but illustrious career. On the occasion of his death anniversary (June 14), we reflect on a significant moment when Sushant candidly discussed his backup plan, in case he does not get to be a part of movies after his debut. After making a successful transition from television to the big screen with his debut film Kai Po Che in 2013, Sushant opened up about his backup plan during a candid conversation with Rediff.com in 2015.

Responding to skeptics who questioned his decision to leave television, he confidently stated, “When I quit television, people told me, you are doing a filmmaking course but what if you don’t get a film? I said, ‘I will make my own films. I had decided that if that happens, I will start a canteen in Film City and I will buy a camera and make my own short film about the canteen and feature in it too. And I know I would be as excited about that as I am right now."