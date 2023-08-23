'When The Moon Rises …': Amitabh Bachchan's Heart-touching Lines Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing

The world has its eyes set on Chandrayaan-3, India’s ambitious lunar exploration mission, which will attempt a soft landing on the Moon at 6:04 PM on Wednesday. The landing will be live-streamed on social media sites and television. Ahead of this historic landing, many actors, including superstar Amitabh Bachchan, conveyed their wishes and prayers for its success. On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the actor expressed his enthusiasm for the lunar mission and how our country’s imprints will now be on the moon as well.

“Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan-3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega. Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, vrat aur tyoharon ka chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga (When the moon rises tomorrow evening, our country’s footprints will be engraved on the moon’s soil….Tomorrow, the moon from our childhood stories… will be within reach of our country)," the Shahenshah of Bollywood said.

He added, “Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek message hai ke desh ne karwat lelei hai ab humko bhi kuch karna hai. (This achievement is a message for every citizen of this country that the country has taken a turn, now we also have to do something)."

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher tweeted, “Prayed for the success of Chandrayaan 3 in the home temple today. worshipped for the tireless efforts of our ISRO scientists to pay off. Best wishes and congratulations to all the countrymen in advance. Jai Mahadev. Jai Bajrang Bali. Jai Shri Ram. Jai Hind!"

R. Madhavan, who directed and starred in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, also extended his best wishes for the mission. He wrote, “Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS- - MARK MY WORDS. Congratulations ISRO.. IN ADVANCE.. on this spectacular success.. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD… congratulations to Nambi Narayanan too.. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch."