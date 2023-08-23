When This Mani Ratnam-film Made 4 Times Its Budget In 2007

Bollywood saw a host of blockbusters with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar dominating the box office in 2007. Some of the notable hits of that year included Om Shanti Om, Chak De India, Taare Zameen Par, Partner, Heyy Babyy and Welcome. Another film which stood out in 2007 was Guru. It marked a turning point for Abhishek Bachchan. Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, the film received widespread acclaim, both in India and abroad. He starred opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film. Abhishek portrayed the role of a Gujarati businessman. The film is reportedly a biopic of Dhirubhai Ambani. Aishwarya delivered her career-best performance with Guru.

Guru was produced on a budget of Rs 22 crore. As per reports, the film debuted on 650 screens. Its initial day at the box office raked in a revenue of Rs 3 crore 37 lakh. In its opening week, earnings amounted to Rs 11 crore 95 lakh. The film achieved a domestic box office collection of Rs 63 crore, while its global worldwide collection clocked Rs 83 crore.

Guru revolves around the story of a Gujarati man, who comes from a humble background. He goes on to become one of the most prominent business magnates in the history of India. Renowned actors like Mithun Chakraborty, R Madhavan and Vidya Balan were also seen in pivotal roles in the film. With music composed by AR Rahman, the cinematography of the film was handled by Rajiv Menon.

Abhishek and Aishwarya made their relationship public that year. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai after Guru’s success. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.