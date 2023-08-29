When This Tamil Star Played A Record 10 Roles In His 2008 Film

Kamal Haasan is a prominent Indian actor, who has featured in over 220 films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. He started his career as a child artist in 1960 and has been part of the film industry for almost 63 years. He is known for his notable performances in films like Chachi 420, Uttama Villain, Hey Ram and Vishwaroopam. Kamal Haasan played a woman on screen in films like Chachi 420. The film was directed and written by him, but his impeccable performance marked the film as one of his best movies of all time.

Kamal Haasan not only wore a saree but also beautifully played the role with perfection and grace. Following this, Kamal surprised his fans with the film Dasavatharam in 2008. In the film, he played 10 characters by himself. He proved his gallantry and dedication to films, and soon the film crossed the records of Rajnikanth’s Shivaji. Kamal Hassan was seen as an old lady, a 12th-century priest, a virologist, a CIB officer, a CIA assassin, a social worker, a Japanese lady, a gentleman, a Punjabi Rockstar and former US President George Bush in Dasavatharam. With this film, he created a record in Indian cinema, as it became the first Tamil film to gross Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Kamal Haasan is known for his experiments with looks on screen. No other actor has played so many roles in one single film, as Kamal Hassan did in Dasavatharam. He has set a benchmark for his contemporaries and the next generation with his incredible work in the film.

Dasavatharam was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. It was the first Tamil film that ran in theatres for the longest period, and Dasavatharam’s digital rights were sold for Rs 50 crore.

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming films include Kalki 2898-AD, Indian 2, KH 234, and Vikram 2. He will also be seen playing the lead role in the film Indian 2, the story of which revolves around an ex-freedom fighter who turns into a vigilante and fights against corruption.

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Jawan is releasing on September 7, 2023. He will be seen playing five different roles in it reportedly, and his followers are excited to see him in different characters. Netizens are also comparing him with Kamal Haasan.