When Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel Became Overnight Sensations With Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

During the 90s, Bollywood witnessed the reign of icons like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgan, and Aamir Khan, who dominated the industry with their remarkable performances and on-screen charisma. But, in the year 2000, the tides shifted as two fresh faces stepped into Bollywood and instantly became overnight sensations with the success of their debut film. These talented actors were none other than Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

In an era when films were not made with exorbitant budgets, the makers of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai took a bold gamble by investing 10 crore on two debutantes. The film was produced and helmed by renowned director Rakesh Roshan, who is also Hrithik’s father. His faith in these newcomers paid off immensely, as Hindi cinema found its next superstar in Hrithik Roshan. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai marked Hrithik’s grand entry into Bollywood and was met with thunderous applause at the theatres. Both Hrithik and Ameesha Patel garnered a massive fan base, and the film amassed a staggering 80 crore at the box office.

The success of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai transcended beyond just box office numbers. In 2002, the film earned a prestigious spot in the Guinness World Records for securing the most awards won by a feature film. It was reported to have received a total of 92 awards in various ceremonies and categories, solidifying its place as a true cinematic gem. The movie’s captivating storyline and unforgettable music left an indelible impression on the audience for years to come. On top of that, the on-screen pairing of Hrithik and Ameesha was adored and celebrated by movie enthusiasts.

Following their debut triumph, Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Roshan, continued their collaborative journey, working together on several films, including Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), Kites (2010), Krrish 3 (2013), and Kaabil (2017). These movies further solidified Hrithik’s position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.