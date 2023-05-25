'When You Put Your Arms Around Me ...': Mahalakshmi To Husband Ravindar Chandrasekaran

Celebrated television actress Mahalakshmi recently expressed her affection for her spouse, director and producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran, by writing a heartfelt and romantic message. In September 2022, Mahalakshmi and Ravindar Chandrasekaran exchanged marital vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones. Since then, the couple has cherished their union and embraced every moment of their shared journey with joy and happiness.

Now, sharing an enchanting and unseen photograph of the couple on Instagram, Mahalakshmi accompanied it with a touching note dedicated to her beloved husband. Mahalakshmi wrote in the caption, “When you put your arms around me, You let me know there’s nothing in this world I can’t do. I love you with all my heart and soul Ammu."

The post received a wide range of reactions in the comment section with users calling the couple one of the sweetest, bold, and strong. An account said, “Hi Maha..very nice to see you both."

Ravindar and Mahalakshmi continue to be in the public eye due to their professional commitments. Earlier, the producer had posted a picture on Instagram that had garnered attention. The photo captures him seated alongside several actors, giving the impression of a promotional event for his upcoming project.

Fans are eagerly awaiting further information from Ravindar about this venture. Interestingly, the photo also features the name of the online media group, Behindwoods, leading viewers to speculate about a potential collaboration between Ravindar’s production company, Libra Productions, and Behindwoods TV.

Mahalakshmi is a well-known actress recognised for her performances in popular television serials including Office, Chellamay, Vani Rani, Uthiripookkal, and Oru Kai Osai.

On the other hand, Ravindar Chandrasekaran has produced notable films such as Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma, Kolai Nokku Paarvai, and Murungakkai Chips, among others. Ravindar is a renowned filmmaker and producer who is actively involved in the Tamil film industry. Hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, he began his journey in the world of cinema as a movie producer. Establishing his own production company called Libra Productions, he ventured into film production and successfully produced the film Sutta Kadhai (2013), which was directed by Subbu.