When Zeenat Aman Revealed Why She Chose To Marry Lesser-known Actor Mazhar Khan

Yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman was one of the first ones to make a successful transition to cinema from winning a beauty pageant. Having won both the Femina Miss India pageant and the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, her beauty enthralled an entire generation. She appeared in a slew of successful films in the 70s and the 80s. She was seen as one of the earliest sex symbols in the industry, taking on bold roles in films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Her charm, genuine sensuousness and successful career brought her fame and money but unfortunately, she never found peace. Her personal life has been quite a turbulent one.

Zeenat Aman has been married twice. She was married to actor Sanjay Khan but their union didn’t last long. In fact, it has been widely reported that Sanjay Khan once assaulted her in a hotel room, which left Zeenat Aman with permanent damage to her left eye.

The actress’s second marriage was with actor Mazhar Khan in 1985, which shocked the industry as Mazhar Khan was never an A-list actor. Mazhar Khan had appeared in mostly flop films, and although appeared in one Hollywood film, nothing good for his career came out of it. At the time of marriage, Zeenat Aman was one of the reigning actresses in Bollywood.

Years later, after Mazhar Khan passed away, Zeenat Aman disclosed why she married him in the chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal: She said that then, she was drawn to motherhood more than anything else.

“I wanted a child then. That was the main reason I got married because I believe the only reason to get married is to have a family. At that time, I felt ready for him and so I married Mazhar."

However, even her marriage with Mazhar was an unhappy one. In the same show, she said that Mazhar did not want to let her grow as an artist and wanted to control her. Zeenat Aman said she realised she had made a mistake by marrying him but continued to live with him till his death. Zeenat Aman said that she did not have one happy moment in her marriage with Mazhar Khan.

Zeenat Aman has two children Ajaan Khan and Jahan Khan with Mazhar.