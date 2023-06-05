Where Is Ashwin Bhave, Actress Who Worked With Rishi Kapoor and Salman Khan in Henna and Bandhan?

Ashwin Bhave is a popular name from the 90’s time. She worked with big names in the industry including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others. However, nowadays she is not very much active in acting but her fans miss her even today. But do you know where is this actress now and what is she doing? To note, she made her acting debut with Heena which performed well at the box office.

DNA report says the actress became an overnight star and she got many offers. She was also seen as the lead actress in the film Sainik opposite Akshay Kumar. Her acting skills left a mark on her fans. But after working in Bandhan with Salman Khan, Ashwini shifted her base to America to do a filmmaking course. But it is said that this decision is somewhere responsible for her career end. The actress returned to India in 2017 and tried to make a comeback with the film Dhyanimani. But it tanked at the box office.

Talking about Dhyanimani, the film is directed by Chandrakant Kulkarni. It stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Ashwini Bhave, Abhijeet Khandkekar, and Mrunmayee Deshpande.

Well, the actress was last seen in a web series titled The Raikar Case. She played the role of Sakshi Naik Raikar. The thriller series features a talented star cast of Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Bhave, Neil Bhoopalam, and Parul Gulati. The story revolves around the Raikar family who go through an unspeakable tragedy when the youngest son of the family, Tarun Raikar is found dead.