Where Is Prem Rog Fame Padmini Kolhapure These Days?

Bollywood actress Padmini Kolhapure is known for her works like Vidhaata and Souten. The celebrity is also recognised for her singing talent and has, as a child, sung in the chorus for songs in movies like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Kitab and Dushman Dost. She marked her debut as an actress in 1972 at the age of seven and her works as a child artiste include Zindagi and Dream Girl. Her career saw a breakthrough after she portrayed the role of young Roopa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Padmini Kolhapure worked with Rishi Kapoor when she was just 15 years old. She was roped in for Nasir Hussain’s Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, which had an underwhelming performance at the box office. But soon after, she reunited with the Bobby actor in Raj Kapoor’s musical drama Prem Rog which was a blockbuster hit at the box office. The movie earned her many accolades and earned a positive review from critics as well. Such was her performance that she was awarded a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the movie.

Padmini Kolhapure shot to fame after the viewers showered their love for her character Manorama in the movie Prem Yog. Manorama marries at a very young age and soon becomes a widow after the death of her partner. The plot introduces a handsome Devdhar who falls in love with her. The storyline addresses society’s mentality about a widow’s remarriage. Breaking the shackles, the duo finally gets married after overcoming innumerable obstacles.

This movie paved the way for success for Padmini Kolhapure. She ruled the hearts of the people and gained a huge fanfare because of her powerful acting skills, her beauty, her personality and also her songs. But, where is the actress now?

The Woh Saat Din actress is very much active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life- be it photos or videos from an event or sharing throwback photos. She was seen on the Hindi silver screen in 2019 in Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt’s Panipat. It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie did not do well at the box office. Later, she worked in the Marathi family drama titled Prawaas starring Ashok Saraf and Shashank Udapurkar.

The veteran actress tied the knot to producer Pradeep Sharm in 1986 and are proud parents to a son named Priyank Sharma who is also a part of the showbiz.