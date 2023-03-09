Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for the past 15 years and it has created a special place in the hearts of the audience. Even after all these years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is often included in the list of top shows on TV. The show has featured many actors ever since its first episode was aired, way back in 2008. Fans of the show are often curious to know about the actors not seen anymore. One such actress is Tanaya Gupta.

Tanaya Gupta entered the show some time ago. In one episode, she (character name Sapna) was seen marrying Popatlal, played by actor Shyam Pathak. It was a funny scene where she robbed Popatlal after marrying him. But the actress has not been seen on screen since. For those who want an update on Tanaya Gupta’s life, she has now become a content creator. Recently, in an interview, Tanaya Gupta made many revelations.

Tanaya disclosed in the interview that there was a time in her life when she did not have any work and was alone. She added that she had completely stopped getting work. Even though she had been working in the industry since the age of 12, she had to struggle for work. Tanaya further said that she was supported by her family during the tough times.

“One day I got a call from the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And (they) called to meet me. And I got the show," she added. Tanaya also said that she had a lot of fun while working with the Taarak Mehta team.

Along with this, Tanaya also revealed that she will not be seen in Taarak Mehta again. She clarified that her role was limited to that particular episode. Tanaya also said that if she is called again for the show, she is eager to work.

Similarly, famous actress Disha Vakanim, who played Dayaben on the show, is also not seen anymore on Taarak Mehta episodes and fans have been demanding her return for a long time now.

