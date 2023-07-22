Who Is Aditi Shankar, The Leading Lady In Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran?

Sivakarthikeyan, one of the most dependable and popular stars in the Kollywood industry, has once again charmed audiences with his latest movie, Maaveeran. This political fantasy film hit the silver screens on July 14 and has been receiving rave reviews from viewers. In the movie, Sivakarthikeyan portrays Sathya, a comic book artist who finds himself entangled in a battle against a corrupt politician, Jeyakodi.

An intriguing twist occurs when a voice in his head starts predicting events, leading him into unforeseen circumstances. Sharing the screen with him is the talented Aditi Shankar, and here’s a closer look at the female lead.

Aditi Shankar, the youngest daughter of renowned Tamil director Shankar, has stepped into the world of cinema with passion and dedication, much like her father. Her love for movies led her to leave her profession as a doctor and pursue a career in acting. Aditi made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the action-packed entertainer Viruman in 2022, alongside popular actor Karthi. Her performance in Virumaan was lauded by audiences and critics alike, setting the stage for her appearance in Maaveeran, which is now also garnering positive feedback.

Beyond her acting prowess, Aditi Shankar is also a gifted singer. Her debut movie, Viruman, featured her soulful voice in the track Maduraiveeran Alaktula, and she lent her vocals to the song Vannarappettaiyila in Maaveeran.

Aditi Shankar celebrated her 26th birthday recently on July 6. Sharing glimpses of her special day on social media, her post quickly went viral, expressing her gratitude to everyone for their warm and heartfelt wishes. In the photos, she looks stunning in a white floral dress, complemented by soft pink-toned makeup, wavy hair, and a radiant smile.