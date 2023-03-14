Who is Alanna Panday’s Would-Be Husband Ivor McCray? Know Everything About Him

Alanna Panday’s upcoming wedding is the talk of the town right now. Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna is gearing up to tie the knot with Ivor McCray on March 16. The pre-wedding festivities have kicked off in Mumbai, with many celebrities marking their attendance at her mehendi ceremony today. Now, if you are keen on getting all the details on Ananya Panday’s soon-to-be brother-in-law, we have you covered. So, let’s take a look at who Alanna's to-be husband Ivor McCray is:

Who is Ivor McCray?

Edward Ivor McCray V, aka, Ivor McCray is an American film director and photographer. He was born on November 26 and hails from Mount Vernon in the United States. Talking about his educational background, he is an Aeronautical Management Technology graduate from Arizona State University.

His LinkedIn timeline shows that Ivor McCray started off as an assistant tour manager and then charted out a career in photography and videography. Currently, he is the CEO of his production company Kill Shot Motion Pictures.

How did Ivor and Alanna meet?

Ivor McCray first met digital content creator and model Alanna Panday in 2019 at a Halloween party. On November 5, 2019, the couple went out on their first date. The couple moved in together three months after they got to know each other. They also started a YouTube channel in May 2020 named Alanna & Ivor, which has more than one lakh subscribers. A quick scroll through their channel shows that they are travel enthusiasts.

Alanna spilled the beans on their first meeting in 2021 when she dropped a photo of them kissing on a white sand beach and revealed that they were engaged.

Ivor also marked the occasion and dropped a photo with his lady love from their Maldives vacation.

Alanna Panday pre-wedding festivities:

Today, a mehendi ceremony was hosted at actor Sohail Khan’s residence which was attended by immediate family members Deanne, Chikki and Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday, Atul and Alvira Agnihotri, Salman Khan’s mother Salma, among many others.

As per ETimes, Alanna Panday will be getting married following all Indian rituals. She revealed the wedding theme will be white whisper, featuring water elements, forest sounds and earthy fragrances. She also mentioned that it will be an eco-friendly and sustainable wedding.

