Who Is Allu Sirish, The Younger Brother Of Allu Arjun? What Does He Do?

Pushpa fame actor Allu Arjun’s younger brother Allu Sirish has not been able to match the popularity of his elder sibling. For those who do not know, the Tamil actor made his acting debut in 2013 with the film Gauravam opposite Yami Gautam. After his first film failed to do well at the box office, the actor appeared in the romantic comedy Koth Janata, which was highly appreciated by the audience. Following this, his next few films did not receive a positive response.

Allu Sirish’s father Allu Arvind is a well-known producer from the South film industry. Back in 2017, Allu Sirish tried his luck in Mollywood opposite superstar Mohanlal with the drama 1971: Beyond Borders. It is evident from his filmography that the actor is doing different genres of movies to prove his mettle as an actor. Despite working in the film fraternity for almost a decade, he has not been able to achieve the same stardom as his brother Allu Arjun. While Allu Arjun is a well-known name across the country, his brother remains unknown among the Hindi-speaking audience.

Rift between brothers

Reports have been doing the rounds for some time that the two brothers Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish do not see eye to eye. However, on the occasion of Allu Sirish’s birthday on 30th May, the Pushpa 2 star penned a sweet birthday post for his kid brother. AA took to the story section of his Instagram handle and dropped a photo of the brothers together “Many happy returns of the day my sweetest forever. Miss you." In the throwback photo, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish looked handsome.

In the meantime, reports surfaced last year that Allu Sirish is upset with his brother Allu Arjun and father Allu Aravind. He has allegedly moved to Mumbai and lives away from his family. If the sources are to be believed, he lived alone even while he was in Hyderabad. As per reports, Allu Sirish felt his father was not paying as much attention to his career as his brother.