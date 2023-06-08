Who Is Lavanya Tripathi? The Actress Getting Engaged To Chiranjeevi's Nephew Varun Tej

Lavanya Tripathi is all set to exchange the rings with Telugu actor and the nephew of Chiranjeevi Varun Tej, Prior to this, rumours were rife that Varun and Lavanaya fell for each other after starring in the 2017 film Mister.in. According to the reports, the engagement ceremony will take place on June 9 but the rumoured love birds have yet to offer any official confirmation.

Lavanya Tripathi made her acting debut with the 2022 Telugu flick Andala Rakshasi. Following its success and acclaim, Lavanya went on to do another Box office success Doosukeltha alongside Vishnu Manchu. Essaying a doctor, Lavanya had rightly established herself as a successful actress in the industry. Some of her Telugu films include Srirastu Subhamastu, Yuddham Sharanam, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Arjun Suravaram and Chaavu Kaburu Challaga to name a few.

Lavanya Tripathi originally hails from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh but her upbringing was carried out in

Dehradun, Uttarakhand. While her father practices law in High Court and District Court, her mother is a retired teacher. Lavanya also has two siblings, a brother and a sister. In one of her earlier interviews, Lavanya had shared, “she always wanted to be in showbiz". However, her father wanted her to get done with her education first. The major turning point in her life was when she was crowned Miss Uttarakhand in 2006.

Besides Telugu films, Lavanaya has also been featured in a slew of Tamil movies as well. The actress made her debut with Bramman and followed it up with

Maayavan and her upcoming Thanal.

On Thursday afternoon, popular Telugu stars’ spokesperson SivaCherry took to Twitter and not only confirmed the news of the engagement but also shared the digital invite the couple is sharing with their industry friends.

The invite features Varun and Lavanya’s photo with the words, “Two hearts, one love. Congratulations Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together." The invite also featured the engagement date.