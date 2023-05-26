Who Is Rupali Barua? Meet The Entrepreneur Who Said 'I Do' To Ashish Vidyarthi

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi made a surprise announcement yesterday, May 25. The actor announced his marriage to an entrepreneur, Rupali Barua. The couple opted for a court marriage followed by an intimate get-together attended only by their immediate family and close friends. “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening," Ashish Vidyarthi said while talking to the Times Of India. The National Award-winning actor was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear’s actress Shakuntala Barua.

Who is Rupali Barua?

Advertisement

Ashish Vidyarthi’s wife, Rupali, hails from Guwahati and is associated with an upscale fashion store in Kolkata known as NAMEG. In contrast to Vidyarthi’s active presence on social media, Rupali chooses to maintain a low profile.

Rupali, as evident from her reels, finds joy in dancing and cherishing moments with her family members. Her Instagram profile reflects her personal interests and relationships. Following a limited number of people on her Instagram, indicates that the 50-year-old entrepreneur prefers to engage with a close circle of acquaintances and accounts that align with her interests.

According to reports, Vidyarthi and Rupali’s love story began during a fashion shoot. Their paths crossed and upon the conclusion of the shoot, they exchanged contact numbers. From there, they embarked on a journey of getting to know each other.

After spending a few years together, their bond grew stronger, leading them to make the decision to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot.

While Vidyarthi has kept the details of his love story with Barua private, he did express his joy about their marriage in a conversation with ETimes. The actor revealed that marrying Rupali at this stage of his life brings him an extraordinary feeling.

Advertisement

Rupali added, “We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair."

For the wedding day, Ashish Vidyarthi made a striking appearance in a traditional Mundu from Kerala, adding a touch of cultural richness to the occasion. Meanwhile, his bride, Rupali, radiated elegance and beauty in a stunning white and golden Mekhela Chador, paying homage to her Assamese heritage.

Ashish Vidyarthi was previously married to Rajoshi Barua. Although Ashish and Rajoshi are now separated, they continue to co-parent their beloved son, Arth Vidyarthi.