Who Is Shreegauri Sawant, The Transgender Activist, Played By Sushmita Sen In Taali

Sushmita Sen has been receiving heaps of praise for her performance in the recently released web series Taali which has been streaming on Jio Cinemas since August 15. Both critics and audiences have been loving the strong delivery by Sushmita as she portrayed the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

Shreegauri Sawant is a key instrumental figure in giving much-needed recognition to the transgender community in Indian society. Let’s take a look at the inspirational journey of Shreegauri. She was born as Ganesh Sawant at Bhavanipeth Sarkari quarters in Pune to a police officer. Speaking with YourStory, she shared that her mother considered aborting due to a gap of 10-year pregnancies but the doctor informed her that she was evolved at that stage.

“This baby was so evolved and strong that one couldn’t destroy her even if she were slammed against a wall. It was a yes and no back-and-forth situation when I was born. I also turned out with an equally confused gender identity," she added. Her mother passed away when Shreegauri was 5 years old.

Since childhood, she faced taunts for loving things like playing Ghar Ghar with girls and was more comfortable talking with girls than the boys around her age. Due to these reasons, her relationship with her father was strained. At the age of 17, she left home with just Rs 60 in her pocket and took a train to Mumbai.