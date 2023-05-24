Who Is The Leading Lady In Shiva Rajkumar And Narthan's Bhairathi Ranagal? Director Answers

One of the most bankable stars from the Kannada film industry, Shiva Rajkumar has an exciting lineup of films for his fans. One of his highly-awaited projects is Bhairathi Ranagal, helmed by Narthan. The actor-director duo has once again joined forces after the 2017 action thriller, Mufti. The upcoming drama will be a prequel to the blockbuster Kannada drama. Backed by the production house Geetha Pictures Banner, the movie has already created a massive buzz among cinephiles.

For the unversed, Bhairathi Ranagal has been titled after Shiva Rajkumar’s character from Mufti. Refreshing your memory, the actor was seen as a local Robinhood in the action entertainer. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the forthcoming prequel will focus on the tale of his origin. It will further shed light on how he became a crime lord. According to reports, the actors from the original drama will be seen reprising their roles in the second instalment as well.

Has the heroine of Bhairati Rangal been chosen?

Ever since the announcement of the movie, the fans have been eager to know about the leading lady of the film. During an interaction with News18-Kannada Digital, director Narthan revealed that the female lead of the drama has not been chosen yet. He said, “The search is not over yet". Meanwhile, the shooting of Bhairati Rangal is expected to commence in January 2024.

Shiva Rajkumar’s lineup

Aside from Bhairati Rangal, Shivarajkumar has also signed up to play the antagonist in superstar Rajinikanth’s highly-discussed drama Jailer. Helmed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, the project will further feature Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

Over and above this, he will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush in Captain Miller. He will be seen as his elder brother in the much-anticipated flick.

Sivarajkumar’s lineup further includes the untitled drama with Karrthik Adwait. Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing the pan-India action thriller under the production banner SCFC.