Who Is Trinetra Haldar, Doctor And Actor Winning Praise In Made In Heaven 2?

The much-awaited sequel to the popular Amazon Prime series Made In Heaven was released last week and has taken the internet by storm with some powerful performances. While Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur returned to their roles from the first season, Viewers were greeted by some new characters in the new season. One of them was Trinetra Haldar, who plays the role of Meher. Trinetra has been an internet sensation for quite some time now. She is a doctor by profession and has methodically documented her gender transition experience on social media.

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju is a 26-year-old trans woman who works as a doctor and a content creator. She is one of India’s first transgender content creators. She is also the country’s first transgender physician. Reportedly, she had her gender affirmation done at the age of 21 and is a medical graduate of Kasturba Medical College in Manipal.

Trinetra has about 284K followers On Instagram and uses the space to discuss issues such as queerphobia, gender, mental health, sexuality, and feminism. As per reports, she is also a speaker associated with TEDEx. She discusses the experiences she faced as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as the importance of avoiding referring to trans people by their stereotypical names. Trinetra was also named on the reputed Forbes India 30 Under 30 list.

Trinetra Haldar shared about her journey with Business Insider. She said, “I was the first-born male child, but I was never one of the boys. All the things that little boys are expected to do, like sports and everything we associate traditionally with being masculine, did not come to me naturally at all. My father tried to masculinize me in as many ways as possible, which every Indian father would do. It took me many years to come to terms with the fact that I am not a boy, and I don’t want to adopt that identity."