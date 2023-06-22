Who Is Trupti Toradmal, The Actress Who Faced Flak For Her Glam Avatar In Adipurush?

Director Om Raut’s film Adipurush has faced criticism for obscene dialogues, visual effects, and poor execution of what was said to be a brilliant idea. Viewers are trolling the film and writer Manoj Muntashir as well for the crass depiction of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. Now actress Trupti Toradmal, also known by the name of Ayesha Madhukar, has drawn flak over her glamorous avatar in Adipurush. She played Vibhishan’s wife Sarama in Adipurush. Trupti has worn a low-cut blouse in one of the scenes from Adipurush and this caused a furore over social media.

For those who don’t know Trupti, she is a Marathi actress having proven her acting credentials in the films Savita Damodar Paranjpe and Fatteshikast. Savita Damodar Paranjpe catapulted Trupti to stardom and she again performed her role of Rai Baghan with perfection. Trupti’s father Madhukar Toradmal was also a well-known actor known for his acting prowess in films like Raakh, Ghayaal, and Eka Peksha Ek. He died on July 2, 2017, at the age of 84.

Coming back to Adipurush, makers revamped the dialogues after facing immense backlash from viewers over the dialogues. Fans were disappointed with the dialogues like "bua ka bagicha hai kya" and "jalegi teri baap ki". Now the film has been re-released with the revised dialogues.