Who Is Vedant Mahajan, Nysa Devgan's Rumoured Boyfriend?

Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has been making it to the headlines after her pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan cropped up on social media. While both Vedant and Nysa have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, their appearances at events have sparked speculations among fans. The alleged couple’s chemistry and public outings have fueled curiosity and an extra layer of interest to Vedant Mahajan’s public image. Wondering who Vedant actually is?

Vedant, 25, is an entrepreneur and co-owner of MVM Entertainment, an event management company run alongside his friends Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal. Together, they organise extravagant and opulent parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London.

Talking about his journey, Vedant started with his two friends and decided to throw New Year parties on his terrace for their schoolmates for three consecutive years, from 2014 to 2016. They chose this alternative as they faced difficulties getting into clubs. With an attendance of over 500 people, Mumbai nightclubs and hotels approached them to organise events.

Vedant holds a Master’s in Entrepreneurship from the University College of London. He began hosting personalised events for South Asian students in the city. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted his plans. Undeterred, Vedant made a strong comeback by organising parties for nightclubs in London. His events featured performances by numerous celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Imran Khan, Divine, Tesher, Ritviz, Garry Sandhu, and Ramone Rochester.

Take a look at some of the glimpses from his lavish celebrations featuring his rumoured ladylove Nysa:

