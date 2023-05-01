Who Is Vyom Yadav, The Actor In Tigmanshu Dhulia's Garmi?

From the audience to the critics, everyone is praising the online series Garmi, which has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The series, which debuted on Sony Liv on April 21, has received a great response from everywhere. The audience has said that the series has the trademark elements of Tigmanshu. Many people have even compared the series to Irrfan Khan and Jimmy Shergill’s Haasil.

The actor Vyom Yadav has been receiving a lot of praise. In the series, he plays the character of Arvind Shukla, who is a UPSC aspirant and has come to a big city for preparation. But some incidents get him entrapped in politics. The series is also expected to have a second season.

Vyom Yadav is 23 years old and hails from Banaras. He completed his schooling at a private school in Delhi. For college, he went to Netaji Subash Technological University. He was always fond of acting since his school days.

He was a member of his college’s theatre society and used to perform in a variety of venues. During his college years, Vyom relocated to Mumbai to pursue a profession in acting. He revealed in an interview that when he came to Mumbai, he used to live in a room with eight other people. While living there, he gave auditions for many projects to try his luck.

Vyom appeared in the YouTube series Delhi Gamer vs. Kanpur Gamer. Later, he was cast as a minor but significant character in Delhi Crime Season 2. In addition, he also starred in the film Badhaai Do with Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. His character in the film was well-received by the audience. He was then signed by Garmi to play the lead role.

The series also stars Puneet Singh, Disha Thakur, Pankaj Saraswat, Mukesh Tiwari and Anurag Thakur in prominent roles. Most of the characters in the series are not considered mainstream actors but the series is turning out to be a game-changer for the cast.

