Who Was Park Soo Ryun? Korean Actress Seen in Snowdrop Who Died In Fatal Accident

Park Soo Ryun who was most popularly known for the K-Drama series Raindrop in which she starred alongside Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK Jisoo passed away on Monday after falling down a flight of stairs. The accident took place in Jeju Island ahead of her performance.

The late Korean actress actively starred in several musicals ranging from Passing Through Love, Finding Kim Jong Wook, The Day We Loved and Siddhartha to name a few. Park was interested in acting right from her teenage years and her flair for this discipline compelled her to be a part of the entertainment industry. She eventually made her debut in 2018.

In the 2021 historical drama series Raindrop, Park had essayed a university student. Despite it being a small role, she had later extended her gratitude towards her co-stars Jung Hae-in and Jisso where she had praised them and expressed her excitement for being a part of such a huge canvas. It’s important to note that Raindrop was her first K-Drama. Park was also fond of animals. She had a pet cat named Kanto.

According to South Korean publication Osen, the fatal accident took place on Saturday. Park Soo Ryun was headed home when she fell down the stairs. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared ‘brain dead after resuscitating her’. Her family has decided to donate her organs.