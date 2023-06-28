Who Was Shyam? Jr NTR Fan Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Shyam, a devoted fan of Telugu superstar Jr NTR, was found dead at his residence in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district on June 25. Shyam, hailing from the East Godavari district, was a college student. The 20-year-old’s sudden and mysterious death has shocked people online. Although initial reports allegedly suggested suicide as the cause of death, Shyam’s friends and family suspect foul play. The young man gained recognition after a video of him bypassing security cover to meet Jr NTR at an event went viral.

In the clip, Shyam can be seen attempting to bypass security to take a picture with the actor. When Jr NTR witnessed him being pushed aside, he intervened and allowed Shyam to join him on stage. The actor posed for a photo with the young man. The clip was from a pre-release event of Vishvak Sen’s Das Ka Dhamki, where the RRR fame actor was the guest of honour.

Take a look at the video here:

After the death of Shyam, Jr NTR appealed for a police investigation into the incident. The Telugu star issued a statement on Shyam’s death. He paid tribute to his fan and urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate the case.

“Shyam’s death is extremely painful to learn of. My deepest condolences to Shyam’s family. Not knowing the circumstances under which he died must be nerve-wracking for all. I request the government officials to investigate the matter immediately," NTR said in a statement.

There is a significant outcry on social media regarding this case as people demand justice for the fan. Many prominent film personalities such as Pawan Kalyan, Aadi Sivakumar, Nikhil Siddhartha, and Director Maruthi have turned to social media platforms to demand justice.