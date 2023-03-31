Why Aamir Khan And Salman Khan Haven't Been Seen Together On-Screen In 29 Years

Although they appeared to have a strong bromance in the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Aamir Khan and Salman Khan had a strained relationship when the movie was being made. Yes, you read that right! Mr Perfectionist and Bollywood’s Bhaijaan did not gel well and maybe that’s the reason they have not been seen together on-screen even after 29 years.

We all know how punctual Aamir Khan is, right? According to reports, Salman Khan would come late on the sets of Andaz Apna Apna and Aamir had to wait for a long time. This was probably the reason that Aamir decided that he would not work with Salman. After this film, Salman and Aamir never appeared together on the screen.

In 2013, Aamir Khan said on Koffee with Karan, “In Andaz Apna Apna, I had a very bad experience of working with Salman. I didn’t like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him, I just wanted to stay away from him." Salman, however, only visited him to see how he was doing during his divorce from Reena Dutta. Reena and Aamir got divorced in 2002. Aamir then married Kiran Rao. The couple did, however, declare their separation in 2021.

Advertisement

On the other hand, there was also a rift between Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, the lead actresses in the film, due to which they did not even talk to each other on the sets. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon said, “It was funny because when we were shooting, none of us was talking to each other. Everyone’s fights were going on. Aamir and Salman were not talking to each other, Karishma and I were not talking and neither were Salman and Raj ji (the film’s director Rajkumar Santoshi). I don’t know how that film got made."

Read all the Latest Movies News here