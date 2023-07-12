Why Actor Mukul Dev Slipped Away From Fame Despite A Promising Debut

Mukul Dev is one of those actors who, despite a promising debut, couldn’t hold his position as a leading man in Bollywood. He had a promising debut with the 1996-film Dastak, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie was the debut vehicle of all three lead actors, Sushmita Sen, Mukul Dev and Sharad Kapoor. The song from the film Jadu Bhari Aankhon Wali Suno, picturised on him and Sushmita Sen, became quite popular. While Sushmita’s career took off and she played a variety of roles in many successful movies, the same did not happen with Mukul Dev. His subsequent films as a leading man did not work at the box office. Some films with him as the second lead like Kohram and Wajood did well.

Mukul Dev started his career in Bollywood with a TV show. In an interview, he had said that he had signed a film produced by Amitabh Bachchan called Kya Hai. Although the film was shelved ultimately, some promos were shot for it, which were aired on TV. Mahesh Bhatt saw these promos and cast him in Dastak.