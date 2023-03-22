Actress Bhumika Chawla rose to fame with her Bollywood debut Tere Naam, opposite superstar Salman Khan. She became a household name and earned fame overnight with the 2003 romantic tragedy Tere Naam. After the success of this film, she could not make it to the top. Her success was restricted to this film and eventually, she disappeared from the film industry. She starred in several films like Run, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Silsilay, and Dil Jo Bhi Kahe. But these films failed to make good numbers at the box office. Today, let’s take a look at her film career and what she is doing now.

Born in a Punjabi family, she started her career with ad films and Hindi music video albums. At the start of her career, she appeared in the Zee TV series Star Best Sellers, and TV shows like Fursat Mein and Hip-Hip Hurray.

Bhumika Chawla is known for working predominantly in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films. She made her silver-screen debut with the 2000 Telugu film Yuvakudu. In the same year, she also starred in her first Tamil film Badri. After this, she went on to appear in Khushi opposite Pawan Kalyan. The film was a huge hit at the box office. For this film, Bhumika also bagged the best actress award. Since then, she has starred in many films such as Roja Koottam, Okkadu, and Missamma.

Her other films include Gulaab Gandhi, Yaariyan, Swagatam, Gangotri, and Anasuya. She entered the Malayalam industry with the 2009 film Bharamaram. Following this, she then starred in South Indian films such as Amaravathi, Godfather, Buddy, Chithirayil Nilachoru, and Luv U Alia. In 2016, she was seen in the biographical film MS Dhoni - The Untold Story, starring alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Bhumika has also acted in films like Khamoshi, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Ruler, and Seetimaarr.

Bhumika was last seen in films like Operation Romeo, Sita Ramam, Butterfly, and Kannai Nambathey. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Emergency.

Bhumika Chawla tied the wedding knot with her yoga instructor Bharat Thakur in 2007. The couple dated for nearly four years before making their relationship official. They welcomed their son in February 2014.

