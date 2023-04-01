Why Actress Meena Kumari Always Hid Her Left Hand From Camera Glares

Actress Meena Kumari is widely known by critics for her performances in films like Pakeezah and Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam. Apart from her acting prowess, there were several other aspects related to her life which were a cause of curiosity for fans. One matter which became the topic of gossip was Meena Kumari hiding her left hand. On a number of occasions, she made a conscious effort to hide the hand from camera glares. Cine buffs were surprised as to why she was doing so. It turned out that the little finger of her left hand was broken and it appeared crooked. She thus avoided showing her left hand. This was revealed by director Tajdar Amrohi who called Meena Kumari “Chhoti Ammi". Tajdar Amrohi’s father noted director Kamal Amrohi was married to Meena Kumari. Tajdar is his son from his first wife.

Tajdar Amrohi stated that on May 21, 1951, when Meena Kumari was returning to Mumbai from Mahabaleshwar, her car met with an accident. It was a major car crash, which resulted in the actress being admitted in the hospital for a long time. According to Tajdar, it was due to this accident that Meena Kumari hid her left hand from the camera in all films to hide her finger’s crooked shape.

Another incident related to Meena Kumari’s life, which dominated the news is how she had slapped a filmmaker on sets for touching her inappropriately. According to reports, the producer had arranged for lunch in Meena Kumari’s room when this incident happened. When the director started touching her inaapropriately, she slapped her.

At that moment, the filmmaker pretended that it was just a rehearsal for the movie. He decided to add a scene through which he could hurt Meena Kumari. As stated in the reports, in that scene the lead actor had to slap Meena Kumari. The filmmaker, who had decided to take revenge, didn’t give the go ahead for the shot in one take. He decided to go for 31 retakes in that shot, citing some or the reason. Finally after 31 retakes for that shot, the director okayed the shot. After the scene was completed, Meena Kumari supposedly went to her room and cried a lot.

