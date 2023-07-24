Why Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna Never Worked Together After Namak Haraam

The camaraderie between two Bollywood stars often creates magic on-screen. One such star pair was that of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. These two iconic actors enchanted the audience together with their remarkable on-screen chemistry in hit films such as Anand and Namak Haraam. Their fans wanted more films of the duo together; but it is said that during the filming of Namak Haraam, there were ego clashes between the two. That is why they were never seen together again. Let us delve deep into the incident.

Rajesh Khanna’s 1971 film Anand is still the favourite of millions of people. Amitabh Bachchan became popular with this film, where he played the role of Dr Bhaskar. Rajesh Khanna was already a superstar by then. Anand was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. He repeated the hit pair in his 1973 film Namak Haraam. The movie was also a huge hit, but the equation of Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan’s relationship changed during its shoot. During the time Namak Haraam was filmed, Amitabh Bachchan’s fame was on the rise, while Rajesh Khanna’s star power was diminishing.