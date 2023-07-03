Why Amitabh Bachchan And Rakesh Roshan Never Worked Together

Rakesh Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan, two highly esteemed figures in Bollywood, stand out as exceptionally talented individuals. Roshan has made his mark as an iconic director, producer, and actor, while Bachchan has become a renowned actor with a career spanning several decades, earning global recognition for his contributions to Indian cinema. Despite their successes, it is surprising to note that these two powerhouses of talent have never had the opportunity to work together on a project.

The reason behind this lies in an incident that occurred in 1993. Rakesh Roshan offered the film King Uncle to Amitabh Bachchan for the role of King Uncle. In an interview, Rakesh Roshan revealed that he had written the entire story with the Shahenshah of Bollywood in mind. But, Bachchan opted out at the last moment, expressing his desire to take a break from movies for 3-4 years. The role was then offered to Jackie Shroff. Roshan mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan had been involved in the project until the entire screenplay was prepared, but his need for a break led to the change in casting. The movie also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nagma and Anu Aggarwal.